Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

MCW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.75.

NYSE:MCW opened at $19.64 on Friday. Mister Car Wash has a 1 year low of $18.49 and a 1 year high of $24.49.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Equities research analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,510,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $599,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,007,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

