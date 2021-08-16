Modefi Price Up 15.4% Over Last Week (MOD)

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. During the last week, Modefi has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar. One Modefi coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.24 or 0.00002623 BTC on exchanges. Modefi has a market cap of $16.92 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00063428 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003231 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00017098 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $441.89 or 0.00934803 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.01 or 0.00112135 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00047645 BTC.

Modefi Coin Profile

Modefi (CRYPTO:MOD) is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,661 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Buying and Selling Modefi

