Morgan Stanley Acquires 22,609 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 11.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 220,750 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,609 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $13,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 15.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.17.

Shares of BCC stock opened at $56.17 on Monday. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $78.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.99.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $7.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $2.75. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 66.14%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 15.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.53%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

