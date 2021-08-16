Morgan Stanley Boosts Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Price Target to €15.50

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from €15.00 ($17.65) to €15.50 ($18.24) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CRARY. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Crédit Agricole from €12.00 ($14.12) to €14.60 ($17.18) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €11.30 ($13.29) to €12.00 ($14.12) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €15.00 ($17.65) to €16.00 ($18.82) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Crédit Agricole to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crédit Agricole has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.77.

Get Crédit Agricole alerts:

CRARY opened at $7.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.03. Crédit Agricole has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16.

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

Recommended Story: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.