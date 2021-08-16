Morgan Stanley Has $12.78 Million Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,803 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 20,222 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $12,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 287.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP stock opened at $107.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.85. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.91 and a 52-week high of $107.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.52.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 17.95%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

IDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on IDACORP from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

