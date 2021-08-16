Morgan Stanley Lowers Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Price Target to $99.00

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 87.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $52.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 181.83 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.87. Denali Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $22.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 million. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 292.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $1,125,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 37,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $2,282,354.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,805 shares of company stock valued at $13,021,494. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 67.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

