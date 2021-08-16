Morgan Stanley Sells 4,353 Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 932,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,353 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.06% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust worth $13,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,655,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,000 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,345,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 15,852.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,519,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,918 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,325,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,520,000 after purchasing an additional 145,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 1,365.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,119,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust stock opened at $15.78 on Monday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $16.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.90.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

