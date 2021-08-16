Morgan Stanley Sells 47,355 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 220,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $12,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,063,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,635 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,305,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,846,000 after acquiring an additional 412,008 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $21,941,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2,772.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 327,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,501,000 after acquiring an additional 316,560 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,039,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,624,000 after acquiring an additional 160,861 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $57.25 on Monday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $56.29 and a 52 week high of $58.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.13.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.