MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.64) Per Share

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MorphoSys in a research report issued on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.64) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.94). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for MorphoSys’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MorphoSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Commerzbank lowered shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.83.

NASDAQ:MOR opened at $13.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 0.93. MorphoSys has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $34.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOR. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in MorphoSys by 1,179.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in MorphoSys in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MorphoSys in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in MorphoSys by 45.2% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

