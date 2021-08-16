Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Acquires 83 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 11.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,633,000. TIG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 221.4% during the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 18,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $75,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,398 shares in the company, valued at $7,610,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.87, for a total transaction of $928,241.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,441,989.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 539,281 shares of company stock worth $131,273,632. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRM stock traded down $6.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $244.73. 58,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,395,223. The company has a market capitalization of $226.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $243.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $192.52 and a 1 year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.83.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

