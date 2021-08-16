Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $2.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $445.65. The stock had a trading volume of 75,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,336,385. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $434.02. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $320.92 and a one year high of $447.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.