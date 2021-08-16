Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Has $464,000 Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 11.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in International Paper by 15.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 849,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,922,000 after acquiring an additional 116,395 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in International Paper by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 621,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,584,000 after acquiring an additional 38,083 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in International Paper by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 46,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 7,289 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in International Paper by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 164,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 172,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after acquiring an additional 18,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE IP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.25. 19,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,799,677. International Paper has a 52 week low of $34.81 and a 52 week high of $65.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.28.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Stephens upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Argus upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.17.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.