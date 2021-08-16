Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 14.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLG. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 606,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,194,000 after buying an additional 53,422 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 143,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,510,000 after purchasing an additional 34,128 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $10,083,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 28,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $340.28. The company had a trading volume of 109 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,432. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $249.34 and a 52 week high of $341.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $329.49.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.