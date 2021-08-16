Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Sells 21,012 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,012 shares during the quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Excalibur Management Corp raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 62.7% during the first quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 7,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,644,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 9,432 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,425.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. 37.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $166.85. The company had a trading volume of 134,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,942,594. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $189.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.86.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.