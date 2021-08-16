Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Sells 271 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $362,000. United Bank boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 463,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $0.86 on Monday, reaching $177.11. The stock had a trading volume of 45,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,281,758. The firm has a market cap of $466.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $176.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.62.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

