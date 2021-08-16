Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Sells 66 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3,500.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 201,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,921,000 after acquiring an additional 196,117 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 170,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,018,000 after acquiring an additional 9,062 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 36.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,212,000 after acquiring an additional 25,515 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,544,000 after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 166.6% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,078,000 after acquiring an additional 39,241 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYH traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $288.70. 605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,139. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $277.74. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $216.85 and a 52 week high of $290.75.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

