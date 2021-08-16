Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 129 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,025 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.0% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 4,949 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 18.6% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 18.6% during the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 869 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 38.0% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 9.3% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 63,288 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $22,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.00.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,950,224.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,787 shares of company stock worth $7,549,944 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $450.17. 14,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,362,386. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $448.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $199.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $408.85.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

