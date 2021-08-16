Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 26,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 62,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.38. 67,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,524,593. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The company has a market cap of $89.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

