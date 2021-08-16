Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Has $152,000 Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 504,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,757,000 after buying an additional 52,362 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 358,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,981,000 after buying an additional 7,005 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 38,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,461,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,950,000 after buying an additional 40,497 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.92. The stock had a trading volume of 550,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,668,189. The firm has a market cap of $268.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $48.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

