Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 4.1% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $36,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA stock traded down $4.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $358.51. 34,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,667. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $374.00. The stock has a market cap of $353.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total transaction of $29,246,860.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,902,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,960,750,357.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 718,419 shares of company stock valued at $273,342,263 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.48.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.