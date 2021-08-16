Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $9,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 6.1% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.4% during the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.5% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $233.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $219.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.75. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.83 and a 1 year high of $233.11.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.89%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $239.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.64.

In other Motorola Solutions news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $1,259,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $211,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

