MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €183.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) has been given a €183.00 ($215.29) price target by The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 11.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €177.00 ($208.24) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €161.00 ($189.41) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays set a €241.00 ($283.53) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. MTU Aero Engines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €209.92 ($246.97).

Shares of ETR MTX opened at €206.50 ($242.94) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion and a PE ratio of 93.95. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of €129.95 ($152.88) and a 52 week high of €224.90 ($264.59). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €209.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

