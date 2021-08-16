MVL (MVL) Price Hits $0.0161 on Major Exchanges

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One MVL coin can currently be purchased for $0.0161 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MVL has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. MVL has a market capitalization of $211.04 million and approximately $14.15 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00062811 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00016937 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.49 or 0.00942379 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00110674 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00047581 BTC.

MVL Profile

MVL (MVL) is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,101,017,439 coins. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io . MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

Buying and Selling MVL

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

