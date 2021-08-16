Mysterium Trading 6.9% Higher This Week (MYST)

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. One Mysterium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000882 BTC on popular exchanges. Mysterium has a total market capitalization of $8.36 million and $4,397.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mysterium has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Mysterium

Mysterium (MYST) is a coin. It was first traded on June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mysterium’s official website is mysterium.network . Mysterium’s official message board is medium.com/mysterium-network . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

Mysterium Coin Trading

