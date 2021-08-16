Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Trading Down 5%

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) was down 5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $72.99 and last traded at $72.99. Approximately 119 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 197,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.87.
Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.
The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $605.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 3.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.48.
Nabors Industries Company Profile (NYSE:NBR)
Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.
