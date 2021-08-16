Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Trading Down 5%

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) was down 5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $72.99 and last traded at $72.99. Approximately 119 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 197,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.87.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $605.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 3.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.48.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 205,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,214,000 after buying an additional 38,983 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after buying an additional 26,804 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Company Profile (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.