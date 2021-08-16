Narwhal Capital Management Grows Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,673 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 1.6% of Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $13,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.97 on Monday, hitting $124.03. 19,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,549,698. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.92. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $99.57 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54. The stock has a market cap of $219.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.82.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

