Narwhal Capital Management Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Narwhal Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.42 on Monday, reaching $109.59. The stock had a trading volume of 47,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,347,663. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.21. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.