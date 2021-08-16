Narwhal Capital Management Grows Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Narwhal Capital Management grew its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $8,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.6% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,710,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,874,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3.0% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% during the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

SWKS traded down $1.47 on Monday, hitting $181.92. 7,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,034,988. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.67. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.72 and a twelve month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KGI Securities started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,860,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $2,350,110.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,582,410 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

