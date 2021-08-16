Narwhal Capital Management Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Narwhal Capital Management lowered its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management owned approximately 0.10% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 18,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 65.0% during the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 10,706 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 83.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 29,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 73,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $17.15. The stock had a trading volume of 73 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,620. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $19.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.33.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.