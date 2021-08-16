Narwhal Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 111.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,940,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $649,995,000 after buying an additional 9,451,863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,699,742,000 after buying an additional 8,760,458 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,765,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,734,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654,145 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,553,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $962,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,816,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,877 shares during the last quarter. 57.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFE. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.50 on Monday, reaching $47.98. 448,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,668,189. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $268.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $48.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

