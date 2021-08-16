Narwhal Capital Management Sells 1,369 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Narwhal Capital Management lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 7.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,837 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $4,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,259 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,507 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,471,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 204,532 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $52,098,000 after acquiring an additional 17,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.59.

Shares of BA traded down $6.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $227.62. 133,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,914,343. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $141.58 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $234.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

