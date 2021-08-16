National Bank Financial Raises Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Price Target to C$22.50

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to C$22.50 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SMU.UN. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$17.50 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.57.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

Shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT stock opened at C$21.38 on Thursday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52-week low of C$11.58 and a 52-week high of C$21.66. The stock has a market cap of C$3.60 billion and a PE ratio of 3.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.