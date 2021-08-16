Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Short Interest Up 104.2% in July

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, a growth of 104.2% from the July 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Navigator from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NVGS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.26. 73,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,779. Navigator has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $517.58 million, a P/E ratio of 48.74 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Navigator had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $70.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Navigator will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Navigator in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navigator during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navigator during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navigator during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Navigator by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

