NEAR Protocol Market Cap Reaches $1.46 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.35 or 0.00007224 BTC on major exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.46 billion and $87.48 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 25.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00041963 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.39 or 0.00294162 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00040142 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00014045 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,169.12 or 0.02521476 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 434,595,234 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org . NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol . The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.