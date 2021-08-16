Neblio (NEBL) Price Reaches $1.69 on Major Exchanges

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded up 8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded up 34.7% against the dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for about $1.69 or 0.00003569 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neblio has a market capitalization of $29.98 million and approximately $3.80 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Neblio alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00051973 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00029583 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00009943 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002194 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,146,833 coins and its circulating supply is 17,773,724 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Buying and Selling Neblio

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.