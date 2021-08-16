Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 3,265 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,629 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 2,228.8% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 1,198.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 148.2% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its position in Ford Motor by 6,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 3,050 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.72% of the company’s stock.

F opened at $13.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.44.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,836.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,994.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

F has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.82.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

