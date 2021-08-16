Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 512 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,508 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 50,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 22,080 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 45,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Intel by 2,908.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 23,149 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Intel by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $53.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Westpark Capital began coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.81.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

