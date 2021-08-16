Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Decreases Holdings in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT) by 9.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,096,000 after purchasing an additional 27,012 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $8,300,000. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 157,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF alerts:

XMPT opened at $30.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.05. VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $30.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.