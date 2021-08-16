Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $353,000 Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 0.5% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 1.2% during the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in Lam Research by 3.7% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total transaction of $3,171,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $6,744,610. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.63.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $580.41 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $628.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $82.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $292.28 and a 12 month high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current year.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

