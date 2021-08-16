Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 1,765.1% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 165,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after buying an additional 156,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 25,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 13,698 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPHY opened at $26.71 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $26.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.78.

