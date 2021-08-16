Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Takes Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,566 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FANG. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,984 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,971,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. WBI Investments bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,489,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,386 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $98,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,920,362.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $447,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,246,258. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FANG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.64.

FANG stock opened at $75.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.28. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $102.53. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.78.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 59.21%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

