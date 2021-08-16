Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “

Get Nephros alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Nephros in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Nephros in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Nephros in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NEPH opened at $7.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.03. Nephros has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $11.67. The firm has a market cap of $80.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 6.84.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Nephros had a negative net margin of 37.58% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that Nephros will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Nephros by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nephros by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Nephros by 91,380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in Nephros by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 231,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 12,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nephros during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Nephros Company Profile

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. Its ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nephros (NEPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nephros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nephros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.