New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 253.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,494 shares during the quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 168.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 110,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 69,279 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 60,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 10,623 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 53,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYD stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $40.25. The company had a trading volume of 29,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,779. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.23. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $42.64.

