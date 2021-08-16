New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Buys 29,141 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 29.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 128,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,141 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 1.4% of New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $6,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 204.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,093,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,774 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,026,000. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 775,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,051,000 after buying an additional 187,289 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 968,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,769,000 after buying an additional 46,363 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 641,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,382,000 after buying an additional 38,551 shares during the period.

DGRO opened at $52.58 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.01. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $52.82.

