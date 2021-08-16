New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Has $3.93 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,927 shares during the quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 247.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 57,865 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 446.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 9,358 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 31,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,705. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $38.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.18.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

