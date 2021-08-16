New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Sells 5,546 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,546 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.9% of New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $116.20 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.20 and a 1 year high of $118.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.63.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.