New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Takes Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,977 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,566,779,000 after buying an additional 2,014,943 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,700,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,820,456,000 after purchasing an additional 389,517 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,610,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,318 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,841,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,396,000 after purchasing an additional 247,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,112,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,139,000 after purchasing an additional 45,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.63.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $142.25. 6,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,559,598. The firm has a market cap of $127.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.57.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

