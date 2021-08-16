New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,758 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GNRC. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 623.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 772.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Generac during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GNRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Generac has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.24.

NYSE GNRC traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $411.53. 2,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,266. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.34 and a 12 month high of $457.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 50.93, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $408.53.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The firm had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.36 million. Analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,900,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,841,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,068,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,093 shares of company stock worth $10,529,840. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

