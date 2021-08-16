New Gold’s (NGD) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their underperform rating on shares of New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$2.20 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NGD. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of New Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of New Gold to C$3.50 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of New Gold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$2.53.

Shares of New Gold stock opened at C$1.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.91. New Gold has a twelve month low of C$1.50 and a twelve month high of C$3.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a PE ratio of -139.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.16.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

