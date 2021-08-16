New York Life Investment Management LLC Purchases 198,264 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 68.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 489,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 198,264 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 0.6% of New York Life Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $10,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,795.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 114.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $22.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,807,652. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.12. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $21.44 and a twelve month high of $22.47.

